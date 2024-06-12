Police given free hand in murder case probe involving actor Darshan: Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said police have been given a free hand and action will be taken in accordance with law against popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates who were arrested in connection with a murder case.

He said the police will probe and decide whether Darshan is a "habitual offender," adding that they will accordingly invoke legal sections and take action.

"He (Darshan) was brought (from Mysuru to Bengaluru) on the information about his involvement in the murder and has been arrested, inquiry is on. Based on what comes from the inquiry, action will be taken. Law is equal for everyone whether it is Darshan or Parameshwara. So no one should take law into their hands," Parameshwara told reporters here. Darshan, popularly known as "Challenging Star", and 12 of his close associates were arrested on Tuesday for the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor. Renukaswamy, a resident of district headquarters town of Chitradurga, allegedly commented on the social media account of Pavithra Gowda, a close friend of Darshan and small-time actress, accusing her of creating a rift between the actor and his wife. He also allegedly used "indecent language" and posted offensive messages, according to police sources.

Parameshwara said: "If Renukaswamy had posted something on social media about his female friend, he could have given a complaint, and police would have acted immediately. The information is, he (Renukaswamy) was brought (to Bengaluru from Chitradurga), beaten and has been killed, it could have been avoided." "Now the incident has happened, a life has gone, and no one can do anything. But whatever action needs to be taken against the culprits in accordance with law, the police will do it," he added.

To a question that Darshan had through influential politicians attempted to save himself, the Minister said, as far as he knows, no one has tried to influence, and action will be taken in the case, in accordance with law.

"No one from the government will interfere. Police have been given a free hand, and they will take whatever action they have to in accordance with law," he said.

Asked as to how the government will stand by Renukaswamy's family, Parameshwara said he will speak to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this regard.

In response to a question, he said every case need not be given to the CBI for probe. 13 people have been arrested, and those involved in the case are known. "There is no need to give the case to another agency." "Police will probe whether he is a habitual offender...what they (police) will recommend after the probe in their report, is to be seen, police have a free hand, they are free to invoke sections and they have opportunity themselves to do it, they need not ask us to do it," he said, when asked whether rowdy sheet will be opened against Darshan.

In 2011, Darshan was arrested by police for allegedly assaulting his wife and threatening her. He was later released on bail and the couple subsequently resolved the issue and she withdrew the case against him.