Police got information about Mangaluru murder culprits, arrest soon: ADGP

Mangaluru: Police have got information about the culprits behind the murder of rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty here, and action is being taken to arrest them soon, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hithendra R said.

Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindutva activist was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday evening within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru City.

"We have got to know about the culprits, their names and other details. Action is being taken to arrest them at the earliest," Hithendra, who rushed to Mangaluru on the instructions of Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters here.

Replying to a question, he said, "If you see Mangaluru's history, none of this comes across as unnatural, and police will mercilessly take action against those involved." The Mangaluru Police have enforced prohibitory orders across the city from Friday to May 6 amid escalating tension following murder, under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The ADGP said, Police department requests cooperation from everyone in maintaining peace and order.

"We appeal to people not to heed any rumour. Police will update the factual information on the respective social media platforms," he said.

According to the senior police officer, the family of the deceased said that the last rites will be conducted in Bantwal after the postmortem, and a proper bandobust has been arranged.

"If there is a procession ahead of cremation, what may happen we cannot guess. Local police have been authorised to decide any procession," he said.

Speaking on security arrangements to maintain peace, Hithendra said, 22 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons and five Superintendents of Police have come, and more than a thousand police personnel have also been deployed.