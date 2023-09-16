Police gun down history-sheeter in TN's Kancheepuram district

Chennai, Sep 16 (PTI) A history-sheeter, involved in about 15 cases, was gunned down by the police in Kancheepuram district on Saturday when he attacked a police team in a bid to flee, police said.

The criminal, Vishwa alias Kulla Vishwa, attacked and inflicted injuries on Sub-Inspector Murali when the police team surrounded him at Sunguvarchathram, a senior police official said.

He died on the way to the hospital. About 15 cases including murder and attempt to murder cases are pending against him, police said. PTI JSP KH