Police hand over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners in Akola

Akola, Mar 13 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Akola city handed over 200 stolen or lost mobile phones worth Rs 41 lakh to their rightful owners on Thursday, an official said.

The mobile phones were returned to their owners at a special event organised by the police's cyber cell.

The cyber cell traced these 200 devices using Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, which has proven to be a game-changer in tracing and recovering lost or stolen mobile phones, said Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh.

Since March 2023, more than 754 mobile phones have been traced through coordinated efforts of cyber cell and different police stations, he informed.

This demonstrates techno-savvy and trained policing and how technology is transforming service delivery to citizens, stated the IPS officer.

The SP urged citizens to be vigilant and report loss/theft of mobile phones promptly on CEIR portal, enabling the cyber cell to trace the devices whenever a new SIM is inserted. PTI COR RSY