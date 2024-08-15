Police hand over 688 recovered mobiles to owners in J'khand's East Singhbhum district

Jamshedpur, Aug 14 (PTI) The police have returned more than 680 stolen or lost mobile phones to their owners under the 8th phase of "Operation Asha" after recovery by the East Singhbhum district police.

The phones were returned by the East Singhbhum district at a function held at Ravindra Bhawan Auditorium here on Wednesday..

Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal and Superintendent of Police (City & Rural) Rishava Garg handed over the mobile phones, which were lost or stolen by miscreants from various police station areas to the real owners.

So far, the district police have recovered 2,476 cell phones and returned those to the owners after verification in eight phases.

The SSP also felicitated teams of four police stations, Bistupur, Sakchi, Dumaria and Dhalbhumgarh, for recovering the maximum number of lost or stolen mobiles under their jurisdiction.

On the occasion, SSP asked the police to use the Union government's Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR portal) and directed the officers-in-charge of all police stations to work through the portal. PTI BS SBN SBN