Police have got leads in Rs 7 cr hesit, says Karnataka Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said the police have secured some important leads in the Rs seven crore heist and assured that the culprits would be arrested soon.

Addressing reporters here, Parameshwara said, "We have got some important leads in the robbery case. I cannot disclose it now because it will alert them. We will catch them very soon." Responding to the opposition criticism over the delay in nabbing the accused, the minister said, "We are a responsible government. We will catch them, we will not leave them." He added that he would list out all the crimes that had occurred during the previous BJP regime.

Unidentified men allegedly posing as RBI officials intercepted a ATM cash van here and decamped with about Rs seven crore on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the vehicle was transporting cash from a bank branch in JP Nagar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a group of men arrived in a car carrying a Government of India sticker and stopped the cash vehicle, claiming that they wanted to verify documents.

The suspects then forced the van's staff into their car along with cash.

They allegedly drove towards Dairy Circle where they dropped the staff and sped away with the cash which is estimated to be about Rs seven crore, they said. PTI GMS GMS ROH