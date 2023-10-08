Police head constable electrocuted after switching on desert cooler in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A police head constable was electrocuted here on Sunday when he switched on a desert cooler, police said.

Jaswantnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar Solanki said Jitendra Kumar (35) got electrocuted when he switched on a desert cooler at his home in Nagla Baba village under the Jaswant Nagar police station area.

The SHO said the family members took him to the district hospital, where he was declared dead after examination.

Kumar was posted as a head constable in the Mainpuri district, and he had come to his village on leave, the SHO said, adding that the matter is being investigated. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK MNK