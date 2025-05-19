Police hold flag march in Sambhal after HC upholds survey of Shahi Jama Masjid

Sambhal (UP), May 19 (PTI) Hours after the Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition challenging a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid, the Sambhal police on Monday patrolled key roads of the district in a flag march meant to reinforce calm.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, who led the flag march, warned of strict action if anyone tried to protest unlawfully or circulate provocative messages.

Bishnoi told reporters that the flag march is part of the police's daily patrolling and has been stepped up in view of the Supreme Court's decision relating to Sambhal.

"Police are out on the streets and monitoring cyberspace to ensure no one takes the law into their own hands. Anyone who agrees or disagrees with the court order is free to file an appeal. But if someone tries to protest unlawfully or circulate provocative messages, strict action will follow," he said.

The SP said court battles must be fought in courtrooms, not on the streets.

"Our cyber commandos are tracking social media activity. The cyber police station is watching to make sure no irresponsible comments are posted that could hurt religious sentiments," the SP added.

On Monday, the Allahabad High Court upheld a civil judge's order of November 19 last year, appointing a court commissioner to survey the Shahi Jama Masjid amid a dispute with the adjacent Harihar temple, ruling that both the suit and the commission were maintainable.

The masjid committee had argued the survey was illegal, particularly a second inspection carried out on November 24, a day that later saw violent clashes near the mosque in which four people were killed.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal said the case concerned access to a monument protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, and did not involve "conversion of a place of worship".

Proceedings in the civil suit had been stayed by the Supreme Court on November 29 with a directive to the state to maintain peace. Monday's high court order clears the way for the lower court to resume hearing, subject to any further appeal. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS