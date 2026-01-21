Police hold stakeholder meet to boost community policing, cyber awareness

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police organised a meeting with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) to strengthen community policing and enhance public awareness on cyber safety, an official said on Wednesday.

Around 300 representatives of RWAs, MWAs and other community stakeholders participated in the event.

Police officials said the meeting focused on strengthening the police-public partnership, with special emphasis on cyber safety in view of the growing number of online frauds and digital crimes.

Cyber awareness videos and information sessions were conducted to help citizens identify common cyber threats and adopt preventive measures.

"As part of the programme, nine police personnel of the southeast were felicitated with Out of Turn Promotions (OTPs) following upgradation in their respective ranks. The recognition was given for their exemplary service and significant contribution to policing in the district," the official added.

Addressing the gathering, Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) S K Jain stressed that public safety is a shared responsibility and highlighted vigilance. PTI BM BM AMJ AMJ