Police holds grievance redressal camps in Outer Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Delhi Police held grievance redressal camps in Mangol Puri, Sultan Puri, Paschim Vihar, and Nangloi in outer area of the city, an official said on Sunday.

"The initiative facilitated direct interaction between law enforcement officers and community members," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

The officer said that senior officials, including Additional DCPs, ACPs and SHOs, led the sessions at designated community centres and addressed the concerns of the residents.

The event saw a good participation and 140 grievances were resolved across all locations, he said.

The highest number of complaints were in Nangloi, where 70 complaints were addressed, followed by 35 in Paschim Vihar, 25 in Mangol Puri and 10 in Sultan Puri, according to police.