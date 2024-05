Thane, May 1 (PTI) Kalyan police in the district are searching for a 25-year-old man who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl after promising to marry her, an official said on Wednesday.

As per the complainant, accused Amit, a resident of Ambivli near Kalyan, raped her on several occasions in March after assuring her that he loved her and they would get married.

A case of rape was registered and probe was on, the official added. PTI COR KRK