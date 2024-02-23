Police hurl tear gas shells to prevent farmers from going to Khanauri

Hisar, Feb 23 (PTI) Police on Friday lobbed tear gas shells to disperse farmers who were heading to the Khanauri border point of Punjab and Haryana.

Farmers were going to the Khanauri border from Kheri Chopta village in Hisar-Narnaund road when police fired tear gas canisters.

Farmers, gathered on call by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha for a 'Delhi Chalo' march, have been camping at the Khanauri border of Punjab and Haryana for the past few days. PTI COR CHS VSD VN VN