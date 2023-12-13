Police identify other person who jumped into Lok Sabha chamber

New Delhi: Police are learnt to have identified the second person who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber as Manoranjan.

The other person has been identified as Sagar Sharma from the visitor pass in his possession.

The two had jumped inside the House from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior officers visited the Parliament House complex to take stock of the situation after the security breach on Wednesday.

Separately, a man and a woman, identified as Neelam, 42, of Haryana's Hisar, and Amol Shinde, 25, of Maharasthra's Latur area were detained on Wednesday while they were protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellowish and red smoke.