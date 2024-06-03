Police identify victims of car fire in Meerut, 3 women among 4 dead

Meerut, Jun 3 (PTI) The police on Monday said they have identified the four people, including three women, who were killed when their CNG car caught fire here a day earlier.

The four persons travelling in a car from Delhi were burnt alive in the blaze that broke out here in the Jani police station limits at around 9 pm on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur had said.

The car had a CNG kit fitted in it, he had said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan on Monday said those who died in the episode included Lalit (20), his mother Rajni (40), Radha (29) and Kavita (50).

The victims were going to Haridwar from Ghaziabad, Sajwan said.

Prima facie it appeared that the car caught fire due to CNG malfunction. A detailed probe is on in the matter, he added.