Police impose entry restrictions on 400-acre parcel land near varsity

Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI) The Cyberabad Police on Friday imposed restrictions until April 16 on the entry of people into a 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH), citing the prevailing law and order situation and the need to maintain public tranquility.

The Telangana government’s plan to auction this ecologically sensitive land for the construction of urban infrastructure and an IT Park has triggered protests by the UoH Students’ Union.

The matter is currently being heard in both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

In view of the Supreme Court's orders, the directions of the Central Empowered Committee, and the prevailing law and order situation, DCP (Madhapur Zone) Vineeth G issued an order prohibiting people who do not ordinarily have work in the area from entering it for any purpose other than their bona fide duties.

The order aims to prevent danger to human life and safety, maintain public tranquility, and avert the possibility of riots, affray, or obstruction to any person lawfully discharging their duties.

The order was issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which restricts unauthorised gatherings.

According to a notification, the order will remain in force from 6 am on Friday until April 16, covering the 400-acre area that is currently the subject of litigation in both the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the UoHSU held a rally on campus late Friday evening, demanding the removal of police camps from the premises and the fulfillment of their other demands, including the revocation of FIRs against students, civil society groups, and other activists.

They also demanded that the UoH administration file a petition in the High Court asserting ownership of the land.

On Thursday, the Telangana High Court posted the case for hearing on April 7.

The Supreme Court, also on Thursday, asked the Telangana government to explain the "compelling urgency" behind clearing a large tree cover on the land parcel next to the university and stayed any further activity until further orders.

The court inquired about the status of the felled trees and directed the Central Empowered Committee to visit the site and submit a report before April 16, when the matter will be heard again.

Following the Apex Court’s directive, the Telangana government has decided to form a committee of ministers to hold discussions with the UoH executive committee, civil society groups, students, and other stakeholders to address concerns over the land parcel adjacent to the university.

Responding to the Supreme Court's order to stay any further activity until further notice, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said in a joint statement on Thursday that the government would abide by the apex court's directives.

They said the government would submit the information sought by the Supreme Court within the stipulated timeframe.

The state government has full confidence in the Supreme Court, and justice will prevail, they added. The government has also directed police officials not to act harshly towards the students.

Earlier police said that when the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) began development work at the site on March 30, as per a government order, a group comprising UoH students and others gathered there and attempted to forcibly halt the work. They allegedly attacked officials and workers with sticks and stones.

Following the incident, 53 individuals were taken into preventive custody and later released on personal bonds.

Based on a complaint from the TGIIC, a case was registered at the Gachibowli Police Station for various offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, and assault on public servants, under relevant sections of the BNS, police said.

Police also said that two individuals were arrested and clarified that they are no longer students of the university.

The Telangana government had earlier stated that the 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli belongs to the state.