BJP MLA Raja Singh slams 'Nizam Revanth Reddy' after Hyderabad police impose restrictions on Holi

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have imposed certain restrictions in connection with Holi celebrations, prohibiting movement of vehicles in groups and throwing colours on unwilling persons, drawing an angry response from BJP MLA Raja Singh on Thursday.

Slamming the police notification, Goshamahal MLA described it as a 'Tughlaq farman' (Tughlaq order).

The police in a notification prohibited the movement of two wheelers and other vehicles in groups on streets and public places disturbing peace and order or causing inconvenience or danger to the public.

As per notification, throwing colours or coloured water on unwilling persons, places and vehicles or smearing unwilling people with colour on public roads and public places, causing annoyance, is also prohibited.

The order will be in force from 6 PM on March 13 to 6 AM on March 15.

Police issued a separate notification directing closure of wine/toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants (excluding bars in star hotels and registered clubs) from 6 AM to 6 PM on March 14.

Raja Singh claimed the police issued the notification under the directions of the Congress government.

"I want to ask the chief minister and the police officials. During the 30 days of Ramzan, how people move on bikes and in groups during nights, is this not visible to the Telangana' ninth Nizam Revanth Reddy and the police officials? How much nuisance happens in Hyderabad during these 30 days?," he said. Did they not get any idea to issue such a 'fairman' against those who do it, he asked.

The Congress is a "slave" to a particular community and it is anti-Hindu, he alleged.

Revanth Reddy is behaving like "ninth Nizam" because his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao was "eighth Nizam", Singh said.

Charging that Nizam used to trouble Hindus during his era, he said Revanth Reddy is behaving like a "copy" of Nizam.

He observed that the Congress government could have given a different type of notification appealing to Muslims to cooperate with the Hindu brothers for a day during Holi by not coming out on roads. However, the government chose to take action against Hindus by imposing restrictions, he said and asked the Chief Minister to change such a policy.