Police in Jammu nab 3 men, beat in public for firing gunshots at criminal

Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) Three people involved in a recent firing incident were arrested and beaten by police in full public view while being taken to police station here, a video that showed up on social media Wednesday revealed.

The video, purported to have been shot in the Gangyal area of the city, sparked a debate over the beating by canes, with some on social media terming it as police excess.

Police have not come out with any statement over the incident so far.

The three have been accused of firing gunshots and wounding another recently released criminal, Paramjeet Singh, at Gangyal chowk. PTI TAS TAS VN VN