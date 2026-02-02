Police in Jamshedpur arrest three for attempting to run over constable

Jamshedpur, Feb 2 (PTI) Three youths, who allegedly tried to kill an on-duty police constable by crushing him to death with their car last month, were arrested on Monday, an officer said here.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly told police that they, while drunk, decided to hit the constable out of curiosity to see him fly, Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Thakur said.

The victim, Hiralal Mahato, was on duty at the Kadma Toll Bridge at midnight on January 3 when four youths in an inebriated state tried to run him over and fled.

Mahato sustained multiple fractures, including injuries to both legs, and is still undergoing treatment at a hospital here, Thakur said.

A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted after the incident, which led to the arrest of the accused.

Police have recovered the car used in the incident and seized three mobile phones from the accused, he added.

Efforts are on to nab the other accused, the police officer said. PTI BS NN