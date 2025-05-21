Police in Marathwada seek drones to make emergency announcements in villages along rivers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 21 (PTI) Ahead of the rainy season, the police in central Maharashtra’s Marathwada division have sought drones to make emergency announcements in villages along rivers, an official said on Wednesday.

Major rivers like Godavari, Purna, Dudhna, Penganga, Manjara and Terna flow through the Marathwada region, which comprises eight districts – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Beed, Latur and Dharashiv.

Several villages in the region have witnessed floods since 2005, said the official, adding that efforts are being made to ensure people’s safety during disasters. The police department in each district is also a member of the district disaster management committee, he said.

“During an emergency or a flood-like situation, the police need to reach villages to make public announcements about the impending danger. In some villages, a “dawandi” (special announcements by playing drums) is also given at times,” the official said.

The department is keen to adopt technology and make such announcements more efficient, he said, explaining the rationale behind seeking drones.

“Sometimes it is tough and time-consuming to reach villages and alert people about floods or other disasters during the monsoon. That’s why police have sought drones to help them make public announcements,” Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde told PTI.

Nanded SP Abinash Kumar said they plan to procure the drones through the district planning committee. "If cleared, such drones will be deployed in areas along the rivers," he said.