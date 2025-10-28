Police in Rajasthan's Pali district parade to court 3 men accused of murder

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Police in Rajasthan's Pali district on Tuesday paraded three accused of a murder case while taking them to the court.

Jitendra Meghwal, 32, was stabbed allegedly by four men on October 24 in Ambedkar Nagar area. Severely injured in the attack, Meghwal died during treatment in Jodhpur on October 26.

Pali SP Adarsh Sidhu said that three accused have been arrested and the search for the remaining one, who is absconding, is in progress.

Of the four accused people, Mahendra Singh and Prakash were arrested on October 26, and Dheeraj was caught on October 28 while Bajrang is absconding.

A police team paraded the three accused to a local court from Ambedkar Circle. The accused were in handcuffs and a man beating a drum was walking ahead of the team.

"Three of the accused in the murder have been arrested and one is still absconding. We will nab him soon," SP Sidhu said.

He said that those who sheltered or helped the killers after the crime will also be arrested. The police will move an application in the court seeking seizure of the illicit properties of the accused, he added.

On parade of the accused, the SP said that it was a loud and clear message for criminal elements that strict action would be taken if they created fear in society.

"Anyone who commits such acts will face severe consequences," the SP said.

The parade caught the attention of the people who expressed support for the police's stern action.