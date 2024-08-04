Police in Shimla, Nurpur get 25 patrolling motorcycles worth Rs 3.72 crore

Shimla, Aug 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday flagged off 25 motorcycles to be used for police patrolling in Shimla and Nurpur districts.

At a function in Chaura Maidan, Sukhu said 19 high-visibility patrolling motorcycles were given to Shimla Police and six to Nurpur Police, which cost Rs 3.72 crore in total.

Additionally, 30 hand-held speed guns, 10 body-worn cameras, 18 alcohol sensors, along with the installation of 30 vehicle activated speed signs, have been made available for Shimla Police, he said.

Shimla Police have also been equipped with 80 expandable barriers, 225 reflective jackets, 115 rechargeable batons, 200 traffic cones, 70 interlocking plastic barricades and 30 search lights, the chief minister said.

Equipment worth Rs 27 crore are being procured to enhance police capacity in traffic enforcement, surveillance, emergency response and road safety equipment for Shimla, Kangra and Mandi districts, the chief minister said.

This includes 42 four-wheelers for Shimla, Kangra and Mandi for highway patrolling and 27 two-wheelers for Kangra and Mandi, 14 interceptor vehicles for area enforcement, hand-held speed guns and vehicle activated speed signs. Wrecker vehicles, emergency bags and hydraulic equipment that are used for rescue operations will also be procured by the government, he said.

"Procurement of these equipment will be completed before March 2025, which will be distributed to police stations in Shimla, Kangra and Mandi districts," Sukhu added.

The CM said a further investment of Rs 90 crore is being made for: an integrated road safety enforcement system to be set up in Shimla (at a cost of Rs 61.57 crore) and 532 cameras connected to an artificial intelligence facility at 214 identified locations on various roads in the three districts, he added. PTI COR OZ SKY SKY