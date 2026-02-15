Police induct six ERSS dial-112 vehicles in JK’s Doda

Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday dedicated six emergency response support system (ERSS) Dial-112 vehicles in hilly Doda district to enhance public safety and strengthening emergency response mechanisms.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mehta flagged off the vehicles from district police lines and urged citizens to make responsible use of the Dial 112 emergency service strictly for genuine emergencies.

Under this initiative, each police station in the district has been provided with a dedicated emergency response vehicle, ensuring swift, effective, and time-bound response to accidents, disputes, crimes, and all distress calls received through Dial 112, a police spokesman said.

He said the deployment of the ERSS vehicles is aimed at reducing response time, improving on-ground policing efficiency, and ensuring prompt assistance to citizens in emergency situations.

The vehicles are manned by trained police personnel and equipped with essential communication and response tools, the spokesman said.

“The public safety remains the top priority of Police…the misuse of the emergency helpline through false or prank calls may attract legal action,” the SSP said.

He said the police remain committed to its motto "people first" and continue to adopt proactive, technology-driven, and citizen-centric measures to ensure safety, enhance security, and strengthen public trust.