Police inspector arrested for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from school trustee

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) The Anti Corruption Bureau has arrested a senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station here while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a school trustee for initiating legal action in a dispute, an official said on Wednesday.

Inspector Bapurao Madhukar Deshmukh allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant, a joint trustee of a school in Shivaji Nagar area, after a rival group in the school trust broke the lock of the school's main gate and tried to take it over illegally in August 2024, the complaint said.

He requested Deshmukh to ensure the other group is stopped from entering the school until the Charity Commissioner passes an order on the dispute.

Deshmukh agreed to help and assured he would register a trespass case against them if the trustee pays him Rs 5 lakh.

The amount was later negotiated to Rs 3 lakh. Meanwhile, the trustee approached the ACB.

A trap was laid, and Deshmukh was held on Tuesday.

He was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act and produced before the court, which remanded him in ACB custody for two days.