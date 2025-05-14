Police inspector caught while taking bribe from school trustee

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station here while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a school trustee for taking legal action, an official said on Wednesday.

Inspector Bapurao Madhukar Deshmukh allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant who is a joint trustee of a school in Shivaji Nagar area, the official said.

The trustee approached Deshmukh seeking help after a rival group in the school trust broke the lock of the school's main gate and tried to take it over illegally in August 2024, the complaint said.

He requested Deshmukh that the rival group should be stopped from entering the school until the Charity Commissioner passed an order on the dispute.

Deshmukh said he could help with preventing the group from entering the school and registering a case of trespass against them, but allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from the trustee.

The amount was later negotiated to Rs 3 lakh, following which the complainant approached the ACB.

A trap was laid and Deshmukh was held on Tuesday.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Deshmukh and further probe is underway, the official said. PTI DC KRK