Police inspector found dead in lodge in MP's Dhar

Dhar, Dec 19 (PTI) A 55-year-old police inspector was found dead in a lodge in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official said.

Kotwali police station in charge Deepak Chauhan identified the deceased as inspector Karan Singh Rawat, who was posted in Khargone district.

"He was found dead in Shivani Lodge at Mohan Talkies. Rawat had come to Dhar on duty and was staying at the lodge. The incident came to light after he did not open his room till noon today and lodge staffers alerted police," Chauhan said.

The cause of the death is not clear and the post mortem report is awaited, the official added.

A case has been registered and probe is underway, he said.