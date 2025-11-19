Police inspector from Madhya Pradesh killed in encounter with Naxalites on Chhattisgarh-MP border

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), Nov 19 (PTI) A police inspector from Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter with Naxalites along the Chhattisgarh-MP border on Wednesday morning, a senior official said.

The exchange of fire took place in the forest of Kanghurra, adjoining the Bortalav area of Chhattisgarh, when a joint team of security personnel from the two states was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police, Rajnandgaon Range Abhishek Shandilya said.

The operation was launched based on intelligence inputs about Naxalite presence in the MMC (Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh) zone of Maoists, he said.

Inspector Ashish Sharma of the MP police's Hawk Force, an elite anti-Naxal unit, sustained injuries in the gunfight. He was airlifted to Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh for treatment, during which he succumbed, according to the police.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over Sharma's death, and said a government job will be provided to his family member as per the rules.

"We received extremely saddening news about our brave soldier Ashish Sharma from Narsinghpur district, who attained martyrdom during a joint operation against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. The government stands with his bereaved family members in this hour of grief," he said.

"The younger brother of the martyred soldier will be recruited in government service, and the family will be provided all facilities and assistance in accordance with government policy," Yadav told reporters.

But this incident will not deter the government from taking decisive action against Naxalism under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.