Police inspector injured after criminals open fire in Haryana's Rewari

Rewari, Aug 20 (PTI) An inspector sustained a bullet injury in a gunfight between a police team and criminals here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when a special task force of police was chasing the criminals. The criminals allegedly opened fire on the police team, in which inspector Anil Chhillar was injured. He was initially admitted to a private hospital in Rewari and later shifted to another private hospital in Gurugram.

Several teams of police are conducting a search operation in the Bhatheda village to nab the criminals, police said.

"Inspector Anil Chhillar was shot in the leg in the encounter. He has been admitted to a hospital. A search operation has been going on since last night to nab the criminals," said Superintendent of Police Hemendra Kumar Meena. PTI COR CHS SMV SMV MNK MNK