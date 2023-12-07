Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani succumbs to injuries sustained in terror attack

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, who was critically injured when he was shot at by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist while playing cricket in Srinagar in October, died at AIIMS here Thursday leaving behind his wife who is expecting her first child.

Advertisment

Officials said despite best efforts of the medical team, Wani succumbed to injuries this afternoon.

Son of a retired police sub-inspector, Wani was playing cricket at the Eidgah ground when the lone terrorist fired three shots in the eye, abdomen and neck from close range on October 29, a Sunday when a number of youngsters were playing the game.

Wani's teammates ran after the terrorist but he fired in the air and fled.

Advertisment

Wani was rushed to a hospital in Soura where he was undergoing treatment. However, he was airlifted and brought to AIIMS Delhi Wednesday and was on life support.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his father and a brother.

Wani's death has left a deep sense of loss among his colleagues and loved ones, said Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police R R Swain.

Advertisment

"You see Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel are always on duty and here the martyred police inspector has made a supreme sacrifice of his life. On behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir Police family, we stand behind his family in this hour of grief," he said.

Additional Director General of Police (operations) Vijay Kumar, who had immediately rushed to the scene on that day, condoled his loss and said every attempt was made to save him. "But unfortunately, we lost him today," he said.

Kumar, who was officiating as Inspector General of Kashmir range when the attack took place, had said the police had identified the terrorist as Basit Dar, who hails from Kulgam in South Kashmir and was active for quite some time.

Advertisment

Former chief minister and vice president of National Conference Omar Abdullah condoled the death of Wani saying this was the unfortunate truth of the valley where targeted killings were continuing.

CPI-M leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami said this incident punctures the tall claims of the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration about the situation being normal in Kashmir.

"Losing such a young, daring and vibrant cop is too difficult to compensate for! May his soul rest in peace and solace and may the bereaved family be granted with forbearance to endure this irreparable loss," JK Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said.

The Resistance Front, a shadow group of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. PTI SKL ZMN