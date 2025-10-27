Police inspector suspended for 'gross misconduct' in Odisha's Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (PTI) A police inspector in Odisha's Cuttack district has been suspended for "gross misconduct" and "illegal detention" of a person, officials said on Monday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Y B Khurania has suspended Siba Prasad Bhadra, inspector in-charge (IIC) of Tangi police station in Cuttack district, as per an order issued on Sunday.

In the greater interest of public service, the IIC has been suspended with immediate effect. During the suspension period, he will remain under the disciplinary control of DIG of Police, Central range, Cuttack, the order said.

According to sources, Tangi police had allegedly picked a man from his home on October 21 in connection with a land dispute case. The person was allegedly kept at the police station for two days.

Family members of the concerned person alleged that he was physically assaulted in police custody. He was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his health condition was critical, they said. PTI BBM BBM RG