Police inspector suspended in Mangaluru for allegedly aiding sand mafia

Mangaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) The police inspector of Kankanady police station in the city has been suspended for his alleged role in supporting the sand mafia in the region.

City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal issued the order suspending Inspector H S Bhajantri, after ACP Dhanya Nayak reported that the inspector was neglecting the instructions of higher-ups to act against illegal sand extraction.

It is reported that Bhajantri had ignored the instructions of top officials to raid an illegal sand extraction site at Kadekaru in Jeppinamogaru. The report also mentioned that the inspector was not behaving courteously with people visiting the station with complaints, police sources said. PTI MVG MVG ANE