Police inspector suspended over 'negligence', 'misconduct' in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur, Sep 13 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Saturday suspended a lady inspector in Jajpur district over “gross misconduct and negligence in duty”, an official said.

An order issued by the state police headquarters stated that disciplinary proceeding is being contemplated against the inspector.

During the suspension period, she will be entitled to draw subsistence allowance and dearness allowance, as per norms, it said.

The officer was recently accused of illegally detaining a businessman from Nischintakoili area in Cuttack district for three days, and allegedly extorting money for his release.

Subsequently, an inquiry was conducted, and she was transferred to the district police headquarters at Panikoili, police sources said.