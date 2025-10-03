Police inspector, UP minister's staffer clash in road rage incident in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 3 (PTI) A police inspector and a staff member of a senior Uttar Pradesh minister were involved in a road rage incident here, officials said on Friday.

The altercation occurred around 9 pm on Thursday near Khargapur in the Gomti Nagar Extension area when the vehicles of the two brushed against each other, leading to a heated exchange, police said.

According to a complaint filed by Ravindra Shukla, who works in the office of a senior state minister, the argument escalated after he followed Inspector Anil Kumar Singh, to his residence.

There, the dispute turned into a scuffle in which Singh allegedly attacked him with a car wiper, causing head injuries, police said citing the complaint.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amit Kumawat told PTI that both sides were unacquainted to each other before the incident.

"The quarrel began after their vehicles collided. Subsequently, Shukla followed Singh, and another round of arguments ensued which led to the assault," he said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Gomti Nagar Extension police station and Shukla has been sent for medical examination, officials added.

Kumawat said further legal proceedings in the matter are underway. PTI KIS OZ OZ