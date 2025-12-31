Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the police department has been sensitised, and strict instructions have been given to officials to take all the necessary measures to ensure that no untoward incidents happen across the state during the New Year celebrations.

He highlighted that police are keenly focusing on women's safety, preventing drunken driving, safety and security at crowded places.

The authorities have said that approximately 20,000 police personnel and officials will be deployed in Bengaluru city to ensure that the New Year celebrations are peaceful, as they expect over ten lakh people to gather in various places for celebrations.

"We have sensitised thirty districts, and necessary instructions have been given. All Superintendents of Police have been instructed very strictly. In some districts, there won't be much activity, but in districts like Mysuru, Belagavi, Hubballi (Dharwad) and Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada) there will be activities where people come to the streets, visit pubs and club for enjoyment," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that in Bengaluru, like every year, apart from local Kannadigas, people from outside come out for partying during the New Year celebration, and measures have been taken to ensure safety and security.

Stating that 150-160 spots have been identified in the city to monitor and control drunken driving, aimed at preventing accidents and saving lives, the Home Minister said.

He said, keeping the recent terror incidents in other places in mind, security arrangements have been made.

The Home minister further said that the police have been strictly instructed to go with body-worn cameras, keeping in mind the incidents where people engage in arguments or misbehaving with the police. "Body-worn cameras record everything and connect to command centres, so that reinforcements can be sent immediately if necessary." He also said that the bars will have to adhere to timings and shut operations by 1 am; if not, cases will be booked against them.

Fifteen different places in the city have been earmarked for taking rest meant for those who are not in a position to reach home safely after partying. They can be taken there until they are sober, and subsequently sent home, the Home minister said.

He said, "This has been done to ensure that no one takes advantage of them, especially women, when they are not conscious properly. For safety reasons, we are doing this, no other purpose. No one should misuse the situation."