NIA, NSG at Bengaluru blast spot as police intensifies probe

Bengaluru: The Karnataka police have intensified the investigation into the low intensity bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe, in which 10 people were injured, officials said on Saturday.

According to official sources, images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at the Rameshwaram cafe in Brookefield area and those nearby.

"We are positive about the leads we are getting in nabbing the culprit," an official said.

There are reports of a person being detained for questioning late on Friday night. However, there is no official confirmation on this.

The investigating teams are also looking at similarities between Friday's explosion and the November 2022 Mangaluru cooker blast, sources said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a meeting of senior Home Department officials today in the wake of the blast.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken up the investigation, and seven to eight teams have been formed, the sources said, adding, the suspect, carrying a bag, was wearing a cap and mask to hide his identity.

Ten people -- customers and staff members -- were injured in the low-intensity blast at the quick-service restaurant in east Bengaluru.

The injured are out of danger, according to officials.

According to police, the blast was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fitted with a timer in a bag left near the handwash area of the restaurant by a "customer". It exploded about an hour later.

The Bengaluru police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act.

"The bomb squad, canine squad, anti-sabotage teams and forensic analysts have visited the spot, for investigation and collection of samples," a police official said.

Also, sleuths from National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) reached the spot to help the local police in investigation and shared some inputs with them.

In a statement late on Friday night, Divya Raghavendra Rao, Co-Founder & Managing Director of The Rameshwaram Café, said, "We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations. Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need and pray for their speedy recovery."