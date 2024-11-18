Police intensify border checks, implement stricter measures to curb pollution

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police has ramped up inspections at the city's borders, restricting the entry of non-destined vehicles in a bid to curb pollution, after Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented on Monday morning, aimed at tackling the worsening air quality here, officials said.

Advertisment

Restrictions under Stage 4 of GRAP includes a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects.

A senior police officer said that the traffic police has intensified checking at the border areas to prevent the entry of trucks except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric).

"Special checkposts have been set up for night checking at the borders of Delhi. We have intensified our checking to ensure proper implementation of GRAP-IV restrictions across Delhi," Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) DK Gupta said.

Advertisment

Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for EVs and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.

Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services, the police said.

Besides, the Delhi traffic police has also issued directions to its ground staff to wear masks during the work on field.

Advertisment

"We keep distributing N95 masks from time to time to our personnel. They have been asked to wear it during the duty due to the pollution in the city," the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Rajiv Kumar Rawal said that only CNG, BS-VI, and electric buses are being permitted to enter Delhi, with special teams stationed at the city's borders to enforce these regulations.

"On Sunday alone, around 3,000 vehicles were checked, and 600 non-destined vehicles were turned away. Additionally, dedicated teams are patrolling within the city, prosecuting vehicles lacking valid pollution certificates and BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles," Rawal said.

Advertisment

The Delhi Police has also coordinated with the Uttar Pradesh Police to prevent non-destined vehicles from heading toward the national capital, he said.

"We are closely coordinating with the Gurugram Police and have deployed joint team near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, along with the banners to inform driver, to check and divert non-destined vehicles.

"Patrolling has been intensified. Additionally, vehicles are being inspected for pollution certificates to ensure compliance with the regulations," another senior police officer said.

Advertisment

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued the order according to which all construction activities, including highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines and other public projects, have been suspended. PTI NIT ALK IJT