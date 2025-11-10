Police intensify crackdown against J-K nationals based in Pak, over ground worked in Ramban

Ramban/Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) The police in Ramban district have intensified their crackdown on sympathisers and over ground workers (OGW) linked to Jammu and Kashmir natives based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

In a bid to bolster security in the region, police have stepped up scrutiny of SIM card vendors and strengthened security measures along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, they added.

"District Police Ramban, under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta has intensified its ongoing crackdown on the sympathisers and associates of Jammu and Kashmir nationals operating from Pakistan (JKNOPs), including their OGWs," a police spokesperson said.

As part of the heightened security measures, police have launched cordon-and-search operations and special checking drives across Ramban, Banihal and Gool subdivisions, he said.

"Action is being initiated against individuals or entities suspected of providing logistical or communication support to anti-national elements," the spokesperson said.

Police teams have also stepped up inspections of SIM card vendors to ensure strict adherence to verification norms. "The aim is to curb any misuse of communication networks by criminal or anti-national elements," the spokesperson said.

Simultaneously, coordinated vehicular checking along the national highway has been strengthened. Quick Response Teams of the Indian Army and CRPF have been deployed to reinforce the security grid.

The district police reiterated that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found aiding such elements. "Any person providing shelter, support or assistance to JKNOPs or their sympathisers will face stern action under relevant provisions of law," the spokesperson said.

The public has been urged to remain alert and report suspicious activities to the nearest police unit or through emergency helpline numbers. PTI COR AB ARB ARB