Police intensify security in Delhi's border areas for New Year eve celebrations

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements and increased deployments in the border areas of the national capital for New Year celebrations, officials said on Thursday.

More than 10,000 police personnel, including traffic police are expected to be on the ground to rein in hooliganism and traffic violations, they said.

"After Christmas, we have made a robust plan for the security arrangements for New Year eve. We want everyone to welcome the new year with great zeal but no one will be allowed to breach the law," a senior police officer said.

According to police, additional pickets, barricades and personnel -- including paramilitary deployment -- will be made at the borders to tackle nuisance by people from the adjoining states, said the officer.

Delhi shares borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and lies close to Rajasthan. A large number of people from these three states arrive in the national capital for New Year celebrations.

The police said they have already deployed police personnel at more than 10 locations for Christmas, but now they have intensified their security and heavy deployment has already been done on more than 15 locations from where vehicles enter the national capital.

"The traffic police has already chalked out a plan to combat motorcycle stunts and drink driving. Additional forces from different police stations will be deployed to help the traffic police," another senor police officer said.

According to the police, there will be shift duties and SHOs have been ordered to be on the road with their teams to maintain law and order on New Year Eve.

Teams will impound two or four wheeler immediately if anyone is found indulging in stunt-like activities. Strict action will be ensured, said the police officer.

"For New Year celebration, our teams are checking bus stands, railway stations, hotels, dharamshalas, night shelters and other locations to verify if anyone is staying without providing proper documents. We have already launched our special drive to identify those who are staying illegally in the national capital," said the officer.

More than 10,000 police personnel from traffic and other units of the Delhi Police will maintain vigil.

A senior police officer of the Delhi Traffic Police said traffic personnel will be deployed in adequate strength. The main focus will be at Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, markets and near malls.

At Connaught Place, vehicles having valid sticker will be allowed to enter the Inner Circle area. The Delhi Police will distribute the stickers, the officer said, adding that extra deployed will also be seen at India Gate where people come to celebrate New Year.

Pickets will be placed at several areas across the city specially near the malls and party areas. The drunken driving drive will also be carried out and those found violating the rules will be penalised. The extra staff will be deployed near the hotels, the officer said.