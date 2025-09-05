Police investigate source of explosives after blast at Kerala home

Palakkad (Kerala), Sep 5 (PTI) Kerala Police have launched an investigation into the source of explosives that went off at a house in Mangode in this north Kerala district, injuring two people, officials said on Friday.

The Pudunagaram police registered the case based on a complaint by Rasheed, a neighbour of Abdul Hakeem, in whose house the explosion occurred on Thursday, injuring his daughter-in-law and her brother.

According to police, the case was filed under section 3(a) of the Explosive Substances Act for maliciously causing an explosion and section 4(a) of the same act for conspiring to cause an explosion.

The FIR said an unidentified person had kept explosives at Hakeem’s house, which exploded and injured his daughter-in-law, Shahna, and her brother, Sherif.

Sherif suffered 40 per cent burns, while Shahna escaped with minor injuries.

Both are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Police officials said a detailed investigation is being carried out, as no additional explosives were found in the house.

They added that it needed to be ascertained whether anyone else was involved in the incident.

The preliminary inquiry revealed that explosives meant for hunting wild boar caused the blast.

Earlier, the BJP leaders alleged that Sherif and his family had links with the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

However, the SDPI denied the charge, claiming that Sherif was ousted from the party several months ago. PTI TBA TGB ADB