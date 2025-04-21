Police investigating murder of Karni Sena leader from all possible angles

Jamshedpur, Apr 21 (PTI) The police were investigating the murder of Jharkhand unit president of Karni Sena, Vinay Kumar Singh, from all possible angles, a police officer said on Monday.

Singh, along with a few others, was returning home when the gunmen opened fire near a hotel in Baliguma area on National Highway 33, killing him on the spot on Sunday evening.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg told PTI, "We are working on four/five angles". He, however, did not divulge any further details.

The SP said no one has been detained in connection with murder so far.

A forensic team from Ranchi arrived here in connection with the investigation. The team collected samples for examination.

Police are verifying CCTV cameras of the area and call details to identify the assailants, who escaped after gunning down Singh.

Meanwhile, the Karni Sena has threatened to launch an agitation if the perpetrators were not apprehended soon. PTI BS RG