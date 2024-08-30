Police investigation completed on attack on family by BSF personnel: DyCM Prestone Tynsong

Shillong, Aug 30 (PTI) Meghalaya Police have completed investigation into the alleged attack on a family including a minor girl by three BSF personnel in East Jaintia Hills district earlier this year, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told the Assembly on Friday.

According to the DyCM a case was registered at Khliehriat Women Police Station after the matter was reported on June 20.

"The investigation has been completed and the chargesheet is ready," Tynsong, who is also minister in charge of Home department, said in his reply to a call attention notice.

"The complainant and the victims were examined and their statements were recorded on the same day and all necessary steps such as medical examinations, visit to place of occurrence and collection of evidence was done as per the law," he said.

A woman named Martina Poshna of Kuliang village lodged an FIR stating that on the night of June 19, three individuals claiming to be BSF personnel armed with weapons forcefully entered her home.

The three persons broke into the house and upon entering, the assailants attacked her husband Shanroi Lyngdoh, they also took an axe from the house and attempted to use it against the family, she said.

Despite the efforts of Martina Pohshna and her 15-year-old daughter to disarm the attackers, they were overpowered. The assailants continued to beat Lyngdoh severely, resulting in a broken rib.

Thereafter, at around 12.30 am, the same individuals returned with a larger group of more than 15 people and resumed their brutal assault on Shanroi Lyngdoh.

During the second attack, they forcibly took the phone from the complainant's 15-year-old daughter and allegedly abused her, Tynsong said, adding that the assailants further threatened the family of future harm. PTI JOP RG