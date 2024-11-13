Police issue over 4 lakh challans for improper parking around metro station

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police has issued more than four lakh challans for improper parking at and around metro station till October 22 this year, which was over 21 per cent as compare to the corresponding period last year, according to official data.

The data showed that a total of 4.46 lakh challans were issued this year, while then number was 3.61 lakh in 2023 till October 22. Police had issued a total of 4.70 lakh challans in 2023.

Similarly, police issued 9.26 lakh notices this year and the number was 10.86 lakh in 2023 till December 31, the data showed.

According to the police, challans are issued by the traffic personnel on-site, while notices are generated online though the traffic violation detection cameras.

Police also towed away 1.58 lakh vehicles in 2024 till October 22 and 1.60 lakh in 2023 till December 31, they said.

On the other hand, police have issued 94,186 challans for driving against flow of traffic till October 22 this year which was over 65 per cent higher than 2023 when 47,828 challans were issued, the data stated.

During the same period, police issued 1.28 lakh challans in 2024 and 1.09 lakh challans in 2023.

Police said that the improper parking of vehicles and driving against the flow of traffic, hindrance by e-rickshaws, gramin sewa, autos at and around metro stations are amongst the major factors for traffic congestions like-wise other congested areas.

Adequate traffic staff has been deployed around all metro stations. Regular drives against improper parking are being conducted on regular basis at around all metro stations, they said.

Special drives are also conducted time to time against improper parking, driving against the flow of traffic and those e-rickshaws, gramin sewa, two-wheelers and other vehicles found creating hindrance in smooth movement of traffic, police stated.

On July 24 and September 9, road safety awareness programmes were held at Nangloi Chowk. The event was organised to educate participants about traffic rules and road safety. Reflective tape stickers were also distributed and applied to bicycles to enhance their visibility and safety, they added. PTI NIT NB