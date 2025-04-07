Police issues notice to BRS leader Krishank over Hyderabad land issue

Hyderabad, Apr 7 (PTI) The police on Monday issued a notice to BRS leader Krishank, summoning him for allegedly circulating misleading videos related to the recent protests against the Telangana government's plans to develop a 400-acre land parcel adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here.

Krishank was directed to appear on April 9. Notices were served to others in similar cases, they said.

Krishank claimed that all images and videos posted on BRS social media platforms regarding the land issue were sent by students and journalists.

In a post on social media platform X, he said he would cooperate with the investigation.

"Congress Government in damage control is filing Police Cases. Received notices for 4 FIRs. Will cooperate for the investigation by appearing on 9th April and 10th April at Gachibowli Police Station … Will anybody File a Case on CM Revanth for making False Claims that there are no Deer in University of Hyderabad?," he said.

The Telangana government's plan to develop the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli to create IT infrastructure has sparked protests by UoH Students' Union. The matter is now being heard in the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on April 5 directed officials to strengthen the Cyber Crime Department to prevent misleading content, including regarding the 400-acre land parcel near the University of Hyderabad.

The CMO had said senior police officials informed Reddy that fake audio clips were allegedly created with sounds of peacocks crying, and fabricated photos and videos showed deer being injured and running from bulldozers at the site.

The Supreme Court on April 3 asked the Telangana government to explain the "compelling urgency" for clearing a large tree cover on the land parcel next to University of Hyderabad, and stayed any future activity till further orders. PTI SJR SJR ROH