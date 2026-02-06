Police issues over 2,300 challans in north Delhi; largely against improper parking

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) As many as 2,327 challans have been issued on Friday under the traffic police's zero tolerance initiative in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh Chowk to Ambedkar Road, an official said.

Traffic police at the Ashok Vihar Circle had earlier launched a special drive in Shalimar Bagh after persistent traffic snarls, deploying additional personnel and strictly penalising violations.

"As part of the enforcement drive, heavy commercial vehicles and buses approaching Shalimar Bagh market road were diverted from Kela Godam Chowk and Haiderpur Road towards Max Hospital Road," a senior police officer said.

The enforcement resulted in the issuance of 2,327 challans, largely against improper parking and other traffic violations, the officer said.

Encouraged by the results, it was extended to Ambedkar Road, where an entire carriageway was blocked due to illegally parked vehicles and street vendors, forcing commuters to take U-turns and move on the wrong side, the officer added.

A coordinated encroachment removal operation was carried out, clearing the stretch and restoring smooth movement for vehicles and pedestrians, police said.

According to the police, the drive will also be expanded to other critical junctions, including Ashok Vihar Main Market, Lala Jagat Narayan Marg and Madhuban Chowk. PTI BM SHS