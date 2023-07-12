Police issues stern warning for misusing Manipur Commando uniform by rioters

Imphal: In a stern warning, Manipur Police has asked people to stop misusing its black commando uniform after reports suggested that armed rioters were wearing the outfit to create mistrust, officials said here.

They said information has been circulated throughout all formations to ensure that the Manipur Police Commando uniform, black in colour, is not misused and they have been instructed to intensify the vigil.

This comes after videos were found doing the rounds in which some of the armed assailants were seen wearing the black uniform, which seems to have been stolen during the uprising witnessed in the state from May 3 onwards.

The two groups -- Meitei and Kuki -- have engaged in armed conflicts with each other and the violence has claimed over 150 lives so far.

The police have been asked even to check any vehicle carrying security personnel, especially the India Reserve Battalion and Manipur Police, and their identity cards, the officials said.

There have been occasions where police uniforms have also been misused but such cases are less in number, they said, adding there is a need to put an end to this practice as otherwise the other community feels that the law enforcing agency is biased.

The 45,000-strong Manipur Police was vertically split after the ethnic clashes, with Meitei personnel in the force moving to Imphal valley for safety and the Kuki personnel escaping to the hills.

While an assessment was being made about the stolen weapons by the police, efforts were also intensified for their recovery. In this connection, two people were arrested by the police with stolen police weapons which they had purchased from the Imphal valley.

In a related development on better policing, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, immediately after taking over, had identified that nearly 1,200 personnel were missing from duty, officials said.

His first task was identifying these people and completing the formalities of their "joining back duty" wherever they were comfortable.

The officials privy to the developments said nearly 1,150 personnel have reported back to duty and fresh instructions had been issued to withhold pays of those personnel who are not back.

Recently, the police chief had visited Khangabok area of Thoubal district where jawans of 3rd India Reserve Battalion had foiled an attempt by hundreds of rioters to loot the armoury. This district is known for Khongjom, where the last battle of the independence of Manipur was fought in April 1891 against the British army.

'Nakas' (checkpoints) are being erected by Manipur Police during which people are detained for violating rules, including movement during curfew, besides providing security to farmers from both the communities at the foothills.