Police jawan killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle accident in Himachal

Bilaspur (HP), Jun 18 (PTI) A police jawan died and four people got injured in a multi-vehicle accident at a highway here, officials said on Tuesday, The accident happened near Garamoda Toll Plaza on Kiratpur-Manali National Highway late Monday night, they said.

A truck coming from Himachal side hit five vehicles lined up at the toll plaza. A police jawan, posted at Bassi Battalion of Bilaspur, died on the spot, police said.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered in the matter. Further investigations are underway, they said, adding that the injured are under treatment in AIIMS Bilaspur. PTI COR BPL NB NB