Police jawan shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

Dhamtari, Jan 28 (PTI) A 45-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Tuesday.

Constable Salik Ram Patre shot himself with his INSAS rifle while on security duty at the district election office here, a police official said.

Posted at Police Lines here, the constable was deployed on January 19 at the election office strong room where EVMs are kept in view of the next month's urban and panchayat bodies polls, he said.

A native of Kabirdham district, Patre had joined the police force in 2010.

The reason for the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that investigation was underway. PTI COR TKP KRK