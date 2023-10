Kannur, Oct 16 (PTI) A police jeep veered out of control on Monday and crashed into a car that was refuelling at a petrol pump in this district.

The jeep drove off the road and went into the gas station in Kannur city. It then allegedly hit the car and damaged the petrol dispenser, police said.

According to staff at the petrol bunk, two officers in civil dress were in the jeep during the accident.

Fortunately, the passenger in the car sustained only minor injuries. PTI RRT RRT ROH