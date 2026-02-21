Police job aspirant dies during running test in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old man collapsed while running during a recruitment drive organised by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday morning and died in hospital, an official said here.

The incident took place during a 1600 meters running event at the Police Parade Ground in the central Maharashtra city.

The deceased was identified as Sangram Shinde, a resident of Palus in Sangli district, said the police official.

Shinde collapsed just before the finish line and was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment.

Further probe was being conducted, said the official.

The recruitment drive to fill up 93 posts of constables began on Friday. More than 600 candidates appeared for the running test, the official said.