Police lathicharge members of Hindu outfits protesting idol desecration in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI) The city police on Saturday resorted to lathicharge to disperse activists of VHP, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations who were protesting against the desecration of a temple idol here.

Salman Salim Thakur alias Salman, an engineering graduate from Maharashtra on October 14, allegedly entered the sanctum-sanctorum of Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad in the small hours and desecrated the main idol of the temple, triggering protests by locals, Hindu organisations and the BJP.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday called for a statewide protest against the Telangana government's "attitude" towards temples, according to its spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar.

The activists held protests and gathered in front of the temple holding saffron flags. They raised slogans like "Jai Shriram" and "we want justice".

Video footage shows protesters throwing water packets at the police and several people sustained minor injuries following a lathi charge.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the BJP condemned the lathi charge.

Shashidhar also condemned the lathi charge by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police ( North Zone) Rashmi Perumal told PTI that mostly policemen were injured in the incident and they are verifying details. PTI GDK ROH