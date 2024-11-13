Police lathicharge protesting students in Panjab University

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Police cane-charged a group of students who took out a march at the Panjab University (PU) campus on Wednesday, protesting against the delay in holding the senate election.

The protest was held under the banner of "Panjab University Bachao Morcha".

Police used force to disperse the protesters when they reached near the Student Centre on the PU campus, officials said.

The march was taken out on a day when a conclave was being held on the PU campus. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann participated in the conclave.

The students have been protesting against the delay in the senate polls in the PU.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa condemned the lathicharge on students.

"I strongly condemn the brutal lathicharge on #PanjabUniversity students peacefully protesting the Senate election delay -- an attack on PU's autonomy and student voices. Ironically, while students were being caned, CM @BhagwantMann was discussing a 'Vision 2047' for Punjab," Bajwa said in a post on X.

Mann sought Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's intervention on Tuesday to ensure that the PU senate polls are held immediately.

In a letter to Dhankhar, the chief minister said the "non-declaration of senate elections in Panjab University despite completion of the current senate's term on October 31 is a highly emotive issue for the state".

Seeking the intervention of Dhankhar, who is the chancellor of the university, Mann urged him to advise the PU administration and the administration of the Union Territory of Chandigarh for proper and timely conduct of elections to the senate of the university.

The senate is the apex governing body of the PU. PTI CHS RC